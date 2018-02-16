Two new hospitals to be built in Cork under National Development Plan

Significant investment in healthcare with the building of two new hospitals and over €1 billion in roads are among the areas where Cork is set to benefit under Project Ireland 2040, the Government’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2018 to 2027.

Under the plan, which will see €10.9 billion spent on healthcare projects, Cork is set to get a new acute hospital as part of a package of projects which range from those providing complex acute care to primary and community services.

Cork, along with Dublin and Galway, is also set to get a new elective only hospital designed to cater for high volume-low complexity procedures on a day and outpatient basis which could help free up spaces in the city’s existing hospitals.

“The high volume of demand for such services in these major urban centres is sufficient to justify the construction of dedicated ambulatory centres. It is envisaged that the facilities will be sited adjacent to general hospitals,” said the plan.

“The aim is to both increase capacity in the hospital system and provide a better separation of scheduled and unscheduled care in line with the recommendations of the Sláintecare report,” said the plan, adding that such a move is in line with healthcare developments internationally.

Roads

The NDP also confirms the Government’s commitment to improving regional connectivity with €850 - €900 million being allocated to the construction of the M20 motorway linking Cork and Limerick in a bid to improve economic interaction between the two cities.

“The two cities are approximately 100km apart, yet at present the economic interaction and inter-relationships between the two cities is limited with poor transport connectivity being a factor,” said the plan which also noted the M20 offers the opportunity for safer and more efficient journey times.

An appraisal process for the project will also examine the inclusion of the Cork North Ring Road linking the existing N20 to Dunkettle, which is a complementary scheme to the M20, and could best be assessed as part of an overall transport strategy for metropolitan Cork, said the plan.

It also commits the Government to realising another number of other major road projects in the Cork area including the N8/N25 Dunkettle Interchange as well as the Ballyvourney to Macroom bypass on the N22 Cork-Killarney Road and the N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road.

Transport

Project Ireland 2040 also proposes improvements in rail links between Cork and Dublin to reduce travel time. There will also be significant investment in public transport within Cork through the provision of €200 million to upgrade the bus network on Leeside.

“Cork BusConnects will comprise the delivery of crucial bus corridors, enhanced services, cashless fares and account based ticketing and as part of this programme delivery, a network of park and ride sites, service by the more efficient bus network, will be put in place,” said the plan.

Project Ireland also recognises the importance of the €90 million redevelopment of Ringaskiddy in the lower harbour to where the Port of Cork is due to relocate its terminal business from Tivoli, and other business from the city quays, where water depth restricts the size of ship it can accommodate.

Cork docklands

One of the aims of the NDP is urban redevelopment and the docklands, comprising both the city docks and Tivoli, is one of the projects set to benefit from a share of the €2 billion Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The funding in the case of the Cork docklands will be used to upgrade infrastructure in the former industrial zone including upgrade of roads and the provision of a new bridge across the River Lee to open up the area for commercial, office and residential development.

Cork is also set to benefit under a plan to invest €180 million across six fishery harbour centres nationally with Castletownbere in West cork among those chosen for the redevelopment works which are scheduled to commence in 2022.

Flood protection and water quality

The plan also pledges €430 million to flood protection measures nationally during the period 2016 to 2021. Among the Cork projects included are the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme for Cork city, as well as flood relief schemes in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bandon in west Cork.

The plan pledges €55 million for the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Scheme to enhance the water quality in Cork Harbour while it also involves the allocation of about €30 million over the period 2018-2021 for the continuing remediation of Haulbowline in Cork Harbour.

Culture

Cork is also to benefit on the cultural front with some €22 million being allocated to the refurbishment of the Crawford Art Gallery in the city centre which needs significant rehabilitation to be brought up to the necessary modern health and safety standards expected of a public museum.

The gallery has prepared a preliminary development plan for the 18th century building which will cost an estimated €22 million over the period 2018 to 2025, with the first phase estimated at costing €4 million scheduled for completion by 2021.

The second phase which is estimated will cost €18 million will involve the complete refurbishment of the existing building and the development of further office and gallery space including the construction of a new block for education, conservation and storage purposes.

Education

On the education front, University College Cork is among the beneficiaries of a €3 billon investment across seven universities with the money to come from both state coffers as well as the universities’ own resources.

Among the projects planned by UCC that look set to benefit are a new business school, additional student accommodation, an innovation park, an upgrade of the Tyndall National Institute and a new dental hospital.