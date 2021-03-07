Two motorists die in separate road incidents in counties Tipperary, Dublin

Two motorists were killed in separate road traffic incidents on the country’s roads over the weekend.

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Co Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the R497 at Reiska, Kilcommon, at about 2.10pm.

Gardaí attended the scene, and the motorbike was found in a ditch. The body of the man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to the mortuary in Templemore for a postmortem.

The road was closed for a technical examination and has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

In north Co Dublin, gardaí were called to the scene of an incident involving one vehicle on the R125 Skerries Road around midday on Sunday.

The car involved collided with a wall in Milverton and the driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who was driving on the road between 11.45am and 12.15pm to contact them at Balbriggan garda station on on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.