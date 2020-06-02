Two more coronavirus deaths in North brings total to 526

Two more people have died in Northern Ireland from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 526, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Out of 583 tests, just four people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,732.

So far, 53,704 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has pleaded with people, particularly young people, to keep observing social distancing rules.

Following weekend trouble in Belfast’s Botanic Park, as well as at Ballyholme beach near Bangor and close to Newcastle, Co Down, police said that on Monday they had to deal with estimated crowds of 1,000 people on the beaches at Crawfordsburn and Helen’s Bay, Co Down, close to Belfast, and in other coastal areas.

Amid drunkenness, drug abuse, other anti-social behaviour including reports of people defecating in gardens at Crawfordsburn. The PSNI said: “Please use your common sense and avoid well known tourist and beauty spots today so that you protect your own and other’s health.”

In the Northern Assembly on Tuesday, DUP junior Minister Gordon Lyons deplored the disorder, saying a small number of people were getting into fights, being abusive and disturbing residents.

“The stupid and irresponsible actions of a few have the potential to threaten the progress that we have made and that is an impact that all of us will then feel,” he said.

“I want to say to the young people and the others who have been breaking these rules: help us to help you,” added Mr Lyons.

The North’s chief scientific officer Professor Ian Young has indicated that people will be able to meet indoors in Northern Ireland by July 20th.

Prof Young said on Tuesday that the logic of hotels and guest houses opening on July 20th, as announced by economy Minister Diane Dodds on Monday, was that indoor visits also would be allowed.

Prof Young told BBC Radio Foyle in Derry that people should be aware that meetings indoors are “associated as higher risk” but “if hotels open by July 20th, depending on progress of the epidemic, then it would be necessary to allow indoor meetings before then”.

Northern Ireland has a five-step plan towards ending lockdown with indoor activities involving limited contact of less then 10 minutes duration permitted in stage two.

Unlike the Republic, the Northern Executive has not specified a date for each step, rather saying they would happen based on when it is safe to move from stage to stage.

The North’s agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, meanwhile, has praised the waste sector in Northern Ireland for maintaining essential services during the pandemic.

“I am so impressed at how the wider waste sector has responded to the many challenges presented to them during the pandemic and the logistical hurdles they have overcome,” he said.

Mr Poots added: “Waste collection, processing and recycling are all vital services which also help protect jobs and support the economy going during this important time.”