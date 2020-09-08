Two men to appear in court in relation to €80,000 drugs seizures

Gardaí have seized an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis in linked operations in counties Cork and Laois.

In Kilgarvan, Co Cork, members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local gardaí stopped a vehicle on Sunday and recovered €60,000 worth of cannabis.

A man, aged aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bantry Garda station where he has since been charged. He is due to appear before Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

In a related operation, a second vehicle was stopped and searched in the Portlaoise, Co Laois area. An estimated €20,000 worth of cannabis was discovered and seized. A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and has since been charged in relation to this incident. He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on September 24th.