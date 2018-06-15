Two men seriously injured in Co Clare house fire

By David Raleigh

Two men have been seriously injured in a house fire in Co Clare.

The two men, said to be aged in their 80s and 40s, are being treated by paramedics at their home in Meelick near the Limerick border.

The Air Corp Rescue Helicopter 112 and the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 have been deployed to the scene.

Four units of Limerick City and County Fire Service are attending the fire and local Gardai are at the scene.

More to follow...