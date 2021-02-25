Two men killed after car and motorbike collide in Co Cork

Two men have been killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the main Cork-Limerick N20 road just outside Charleville this afternoon.

The collision happened on the Limerick side of Charleville at about 1.50pm when a motorcyclist heading towards Limerick was in a collision with a car driving towards Charleville.

Both the motorcyclist, who is in his early 20s, and the driver of the car, who is in his late 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor after emergency services were alerted.

Gardaí have closed off the road and put diversions in place as they await the removal of the bodies to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem.

A Garda forensic collision investigator is due at the scene shortly to begin an investigation into the collision, while a Garda PSV inspector is due to examine both vehicles involved in the crash

Gardaí will not release the names of both deceased until all next of kin are informed, but it’s believed that both men are from the Charleville area.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was travelling the road at the time, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450.