Two men found dead after fire in Kells, Co Meath

Gardaí say two other occupants of house are uninjured

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gardaí said members of the force and other emergency services units were called at around 3am. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Gardaí said members of the force and other emergency services units were called at around 3am. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

 

Two men have been found dead following a fire in Kells, Co. Meath.

In a statement issued this morning, the Garda said that members of the force and other emergency services units were called to the scene of a fire at a house in the town at around 3am this morning.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the house, a male and a female, are uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

More to follow