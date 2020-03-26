Two men found dead after fire in Kells, Co Meath

Two men have been found dead following a fire in Kells, Co. Meath.

In a statement issued this morning, the Garda said that members of the force and other emergency services units were called to the scene of a fire at a house in the town at around 3am this morning.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the house, a male and a female, are uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

