Two men found dead after fire in Kells, Co Meath
Gardaí say two other occupants of house are uninjured
Gardaí said members of the force and other emergency services units were called at around 3am. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Two men have been found dead following a fire in Kells, Co. Meath.
In a statement issued this morning, the Garda said that members of the force and other emergency services units were called to the scene of a fire at a house in the town at around 3am this morning.
The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the house, a male and a female, are uninjured.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
More to follow