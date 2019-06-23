Two men due for court over €800,000 drugs seizure in Cork

Two men are due to appear in court later on Sunday in connection with the seizure of almost €800,000 worth of drugs in an intelligence led operation in Cork city at the weekend.

The two men, who are in their mid-40s and from Mahon and Togher on Cork’s southside, were detained when detectives stopped and searched a car on the Lower Glanmire Road near Kent Railway Station at around 5.15pm on Friday.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad found 5.5 kilos of cannabis herb with a street value of €110,000 in the car which was subsequently removed to a secure location for a forensic examination.

In a follow-up search operation of a house in the Ballyphehane area, also on Cork’s southside, detectives found a further 34kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €680,000 which they also seized.

The men, who were arrested under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows detention for up to seven days, were brought to Mayfield Garda station for questioning about the seizure.

Gardaí believe the drugs were destined for the local Cork market. The discovery of the drugs is the largest drugs seizure in Cork so far this year by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Gardaí have been contact with the DPP’s office in relation to the seizure and both suspects are due to be brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday afternoon where they will be charged in relation to the huge drugs haul.