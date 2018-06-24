Two men drown in separate incidents in Co Dublin and Co Donegal

Two men have drowned in separate incidents in Co Dublin and Co Donegal on Sunday.

A man in his 50s died after getting into difficulty in Dún Laoghaire.

Gardaí and the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard were called to the West Pier where a man had been spotted in the water by a passerby.

Rescue teams found the man unresponsive in the water, and his body was taken to Loughlinstown hospital.

A postmortem will take place later on Sunday.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Earlier, another man died following a incident in Killybegs Harbour.

Killybegs Coast Guard rushed to the scene after reports that a person was in the water around 1.40am on Sunday morning.

Both the gardaí and the ambulance service also rushed to the scene.

However, it is understood the man was already deceased when the emergency services reached him.

Local sources said the man was a French national who was working on a boat docked in the harbour.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

One theory is that the man fell from a ladder at the harbour into the water.