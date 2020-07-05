Two men die in ‘tragic accident’ while diving in Co Tipperary

Two men died while diving in a quarry in Co Tipperary on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a quarry in Portroe, at around 1.30pm.

The two men’s bodies were taken to University Hospital Limerick where postmortems are expected to take place later.

Killaloe Coast Guard, gardaí, and ambulance personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí­ attended an incident in Portroe, Co Tipperary where two males have drowned.”

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1.30pm.”

Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

According to Portroe Dive Centre’s Facebook page it was due to reopen on Saturday, after closing last March, in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines on social distancing.

According to the dive centre’s website, Portroe Quarry is “one of the best inland dive locations in Ireland” and is “always divable regardless of weather conditions”.

A spokesman for the dive centre was not available for comment.