Two men die in separate incidents repairing farm buildings

Two men have died in separate incidents while carrying out repairs to farm buildings in Cork and Wicklow.

In Cork, a 52–year–old man died while carrying out repairs to farm buildings damaged in the recent stormy weather.

The father-of-five who is from Enniskeane in west Cork was working in a teleporter to repair a damaged steel roof at a holding at Kilgarriffe in Clonakilty when he fell over 20 feet from the bucket of the teleporter at about 1pm on Sunday and suffered fatal injuries.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics worked intensively on the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place on Monday.

Gardaí were alerted and attended at the scene along with Health and Safety Authority (HSA) inspectors. Both will carry out separate investigations into the tragedy which has shocked the local community. Gardaí said they are not releasing the man’s name until all next-of-kin are notified.

In Wicklow, a man in his mid-70s died after he fell from a ladder while carrying out repairs to his farm shed at Kilmacanogue at about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The man’s body was removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin where a postmortem will take place.

The HSA has been notified and investigations are ongoing, according to the Garda press office. However, it was not confirmed that the man’s death was weather-related.