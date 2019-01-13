Two men dead following separate incidents in Mourne Mountains

Two men have died following separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains on Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday and received a further request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm”.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “Police and other emergency services responded but unfortunately both men died at the scene.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“A third male was also rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm.”

Earlier on Sunday the PSNI had urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds in the Mourne Mountains area after it received reports of three separate incidents there.

Officers, it said, were called to assist in the rescue of three walkers who had fallen on the mountains.

Inspector McCullough said then: “Our officers, along with other emergency services, are currently involved in three rescues following reports of fallen walkers earlier today.

“As we continue to deal with these incidents, I would appeal to anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this (Sunday) afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out.

“While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains.

“ I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged.”