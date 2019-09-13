Two men critically injured in separate Cork assaults

A homeless man in his 40s has been critically injured in an assault in Cork city centre last night.

The injured man who regularly stays at the St Vincent’s Hostel off Anglesea Street, was attacked on Patrick’s St at around 9.15pm on Thursday.

The man suffered head injuries in the attack and was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene of the assault near the Ulster Bank, half-way along Patrick St, and have begun a forensic examination.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage from Patrick St in the hope of identifying those s responsible for the attack.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Anglesea St Garda station on (021) 452 2000.

In an unrelated incident, gardaí arrested a 20-year-old man for questioning about a serious assault on a teenager in Cork city.

This incident happened shortly after midnight when a 19-year-old UCC first year student suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted on the Grand Parade.

The teenager is being treated in Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as “critical but stable”.

The 20-year-old under arrest, also understood to be a student, is being questioned in Mayfield Garda station and he can be held for 24-hours.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the assault for a forensic examination and are also examining CCTV footage.