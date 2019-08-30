Two men arrested in connection with suspected Continuity IRA activity

The PSNI has arrested two men in connection with alleged Continuity IRA activity.

Police said that in searches in west Belfast and Newtownabbey on the outskirts of north Belfast they seized what they “suspected” was ammunition.

Detectives from the PSNI terrorism investigation unit arrested a 37-year-old man in the Newtownabbey on Thursday night while earlier on Thursday they arrested a 31-year-old man in west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said a “number of searches were conducted in west Belfast and Newtownabbey on Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA”.

“A number of items, including a quantity of suspected ammunition, have been seized for further examination,” he added.

The arrests and searches come in the wake of two suspected Continuity IRA attacks designed to kill police officers and British army bomb disposal members in the past five weeks in Craigavon, Co Armagh and near the Border in Co Fermanagh at Wattle Bridge.

In Craigavon on July 26th an attempt was made to lure police officers into a booby trap bomb attack. The plan, which failed, was to cause an explosion with a secondary device while officers dealt with a hoax device.

On August 19th in a similar incident there was an explosion nearby while police officer and members of a bomb disposal team were dealing with another hoax device at Wattle Bridge near Newtownbutler.

No one was injured in that attack although the PSNI said it was clearly designed to kill.