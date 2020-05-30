Two men arrested for questioning about raid on bookmakers foiled by pensioner

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning about an armed robbery on a bookmaker’s shop in Cork which was foiled when a pensioner intervened and tackled one of the raiders.

Pensioner, Denis O’Connor, who died just three weeks ago on May 10th, was hailed as a hero when he tackled one of the armed raiders who held up the Bar One Racing Bookmakers in Glanmire on September 15th 2018.

The raid happened when three men, wearing balaclavas and armed with a hammers and shotgun, burst into the bookies at about 6pm on the day in question and began demanding money from the safe

Two men, who were wearing balaclavas, proceeded to jump over the counter and attack the manager, Tim Murphy while the third man, carrying what appeared to be a shotgun, held up the customers.

A great-grandfather, Mr O’Connor, then aged 83 and a regular gym goer, immediately went to the aid of the manager, Tim Murphy and tackled one of the men and the raiders left the premises left empty-handed.

Incident

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and Mr Murphy later went on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM to pay tribute to Mr O’Connor for his courage in coming to his aid and tackling one of the raiders.

Mr Murphy said the robbery was quite shocking and intimidating as he told how the raiders, who were shouting and bashing their hammers, ignored the till takings and demanding that he open the safe.

“I was just being threatened by the two fellas with the hammers. Denis tackled one of them and I thought ‘I will have to tackle this fella as well.’ I tried to grab the hammer. It was a total blur.

“They totally backed down. I remember Denis just shouting: ‘Ye are cowards. Ye are total cowards. Denis is a total hero. When I saw him taking one of them on, he totally inspired me. He is very fit.”

Mr Murphy said friendship was at the root of the actions of Mr O’Connor. “I know him so well he came to my aid. He wasn’t looking after the bookies, he was looking after me. I could never thank him enough.”

A native of Kiskeam in North Cork, Mr O’Connor told The Irish Sun: “I just didn’t think about what I was doing. Sometimes you can just sit down and do nothing or you can stand up to people like these and that’s what I did.”

Gardaí have renewed their appeal on Saturday for witnesses to the incident. The two men are currently detained at at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to three days before they have to be charged or released.