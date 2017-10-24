Two men arrested following robbery at Sligo pharmacy

Gardaí have arrested two men following a robbery at a pharmacy in Sligo town.

The robbery took place at the Chemco Pharmacy in the Aldi Shopping Centre on Cranmore Road shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

According to gardaí, a man entered the pharmacy armed with a suspected firearm. He threatened staff before leaving the premises with a quantity of drugs.

Following the incident, a house near the scene was searched by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were subsequently arrested.

They are currently being detained at Ballymote Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.