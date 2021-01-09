Two men arrested after gardaí discover €100k of cocaine in car boot in Co Donegal

Two men have been arrested after gardaí discovered cocaine with a street value of more than €100,000 in the boot of a car at a checkpoint in Co Donegal.

The vehicle was stopped at a mandatory intoxication test checkpoint – where gardaí check drivers for alcohol or drugs in their system – at Drumbuoy, Lifford, on Friday afternoon.

During a search of the car, at around 3:10pm, about 1.5kg of suspected cocaine was uncovered. The substance was contained inside a plastic bag which was hidden inside a clothes bag in the car boot.

It is estimated to have a value of €105,000.

Two men aged in their 20s, who were travelling in the car, were arrested under suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The pair were taken to Letterkenny Garda station where they are being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.