Two men arrested after drug seizure worth €180,000 in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men following the seizure of €180,000 worth of drugs during two house searches in Passage West late on Friday night.

Detectives from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit searched the houses in the Maulbaun Estate area of Passage West at 11pm as part of a planned operation against the sale and supply of drugs in the city.

They recovered quantities of cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine along with some cash. The drugs have been sent to the state laboratory for analysis.

It is understood that the seizure includes 10 kilogrammes of cannabis resin with an street value of €60,000, a kilo of cannabis herb worth €20,000 and a quarter kilo of cocaine worth approximately €20,000.

It is understood that the balance of the seizure includes several thousand ecstasy tablets estimated to be worth around €80,000, as well as approximately €50,000 in cash found in one of the houses.

Two men, an English national in his 50s and an Irish national in his late 40s, were both arrested under drugs trafficking legislation which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to seven days.

The two men were taken to the Bridewell Garda station where gardaí are continuing to question them about the seizure, which they say is a significant blow to a Cork-based drug dealing gang

The seizure is the second major drugs seizure in Cork this month and follows the separate discovery of €130,000 worth of drugs in the Bishopstown area last week by uniformed officers from Togher.