Two men arrested after allegedly scamming €15,000 from elderly women

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday over two incidents in which they allegedly stole almost €15,000 from two elderly women in separate incidents in Cork city.

In the first incident, the men called to a house offering building services which were never carried out. In the second, one of the men pretended to be a neighbour’s relative. Both home owners, women in their 70s and 80s, handed over a combined total of €15,000.

The two men, aged 29 and 25, were arrested in Killarney in Co Kerry at 7am on Saturday morning by a team of detectives from Cork who were investigating the theft.

One of the woman reported the matter to gardaí and detectives in Mayfield began an investigation and were able to identify the suspects from CCTV both in the estate where the woman lived and from the bank.

Officers arrested the two suspects Saturday morning and detained them under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

The two men were taken to Mayfield Garda Station in Cork for questioning about the Dillon Cross thefts and a similar scam on a pensioner in Little Island earlier in September. No money has been recovered to date.

Meanwhile detectives from Bishopstown, Kinsale and Millstreet also travelled to Mayfield to question the two men about similar scams in all three areas also in September where pensioners and vulnerable people had money stolen.

Last night detectives from Mayfield charged the two men in connection with Dillon’s Cross thefts and they are due to appear at Cork District Court either on Sunday or Monday on the charges.

The arrests comes just days after Det Supt Mick Comyns of Anglesea Street Garda Station issued a warning to people to check on elderly neighbours after a spate of similar type scams across Cork city.

“Criminals are preying on vulnerable older people. Bogus tradesmen are calling to their houses, offering to powerwash driveways, clean gutters and fix roofs - all as a means to con vulnerable people out of large sums of money.

“They tell people there are problems with their house and say they’ll fix them but once people hand over thousands of euro that the criminals ask for ‘to buy supplies’ they disappear with the money,” said Det Supt Comyns.

And he urged people living in both the city and the county to check on vulnerable elderly neighbours living alone if they notice any strangers calling to the pensioners or any suspicious activity in their communities.