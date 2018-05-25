Two male teenagers arrested over murder of Ana Kriegel

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel last week.

The two were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation into the death of Ms Kriegel (14) whose body was found last week in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan. They remain in custody on Friday morning.

The two are being held at two separate Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anastasia Kriegel (14) who was murdered and her body left in derelict building in Lucan.

Ana disappeared on Monday last week having gone to St Catherine’s Park in the Lucan area. She spent about 30 minutes in the company of some teenagers in the park.

She was reported missing at 8pm on Monday, May 14th and a frantic search began for her.

Her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse closer to Lucan than her home in Leixlip on Thursday. She had been beaten to death.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel was found. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí have interviewed first year students at Confey Community School in Leixlip, Co Dublin who were her classmates.

Detectives believe information that some of the children can supply may prove crucial.

The gardaí addressed the first-years and told them not to be alarmed if officers needed to speak to them about the case.

After Ana’s murder last week the first-years in the 750-pupil co-ed school filled out a questionnaire, supplied by the Garda, about when they had seen Ana last. These responses were being reviewed.