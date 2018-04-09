Two killed in ‘freak accident’ involving pony-and-trap in Kerry

Two people died after an incident involving a pony-and-trap in Co Kerry on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene at the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney.

It is understood, the man and woman, believed to be US tourists in their 50s and 60s, were fatally injured at around 2pm, when the trap in which they were travelling overturned.

The road at Kate Kearney’s Cottage has been closed.

A jaunting car or a trap type vehicle is the traditional way to sightsee through the scenic narrow pass in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney.

The bodies are due to be taken shortly to Kerry University Hospital for a postmortem.

A Garda forensic crash investigator and technical experts are due to examine the scene of what has been described as “a freak accident”.

Gardaí have also notified the Health and Safety Authority and a HSA spokesman said they would be liaising closely with gardaí to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The accident happened at the Hairpin Bend which is about 3km from Kate Kearney’s Cottage and it is understood that the pony jolted as the trap was rounding the bend.

The trap overturned and it is believed that both the tourists were thrown from it and that they sustained serious head injuries when the pony-and-trap went over them.

The ponyman – believed to be in his 20s – did not suffer any serious injuries but was badly shaken and was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

This is the second fatal incident at the Gap of Dunloe in the space of a year and follows the death of an US tourist who was fatally injured while cycling in the area last May.

The woman, who was in her 60s, collided with a 4X4 which was towing a trailer of sheep near the entrance to Kate Kearney’s Cottage on May 30th last year.