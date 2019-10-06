Two killed in Co Wexford plane crash
Incident involving light aircraft occurred at Duncormick on Sunday evening
The Air Accident Investigation unit are travelling to the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.
Two people have been killed in a plane crash in Co Wexford.
Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft which occurred at Duncormick.
Rescue 117 was seen to be circling the crash site on flight radar but has since returned to base at Waterford airport.
