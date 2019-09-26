Two killed after car crashes into barrier outside Limerick city

Two people have been killed and two others injured in a car crash in Co Limerick.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight on Thursday on the Shelbourne Road outside Limerick city.

The car crashed into a barrier around the Clare-Limerick border between Parteen and the Longpavement Road, just beyond Watch House Cross.

Two others who were in the car were also injured in the collision.

Limerick City and County Fire Service were alerted to the scene at 12.18am and returned to base at 2.25am.

Four units attached to the city brigade were deployed to the scene as were HSE paramedics and garda.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212400.