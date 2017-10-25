Two Irish men injured in aircraft crash in Czech Republic

Department of Foreign Affairs providing assistance after incident near Prague

Aine McMahon
The incident took place near Prague on Wednesday morning.

Two men from Co Laois have been injured in an aircraft collision in the Czech Republic.

They are understood to have received serious injuries in the incident near Prague on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the incident and was providing consular assistance.