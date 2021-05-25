Two gardaí shot in west Dublin by man who opened fire from house

A man has been arrested following an armed siege in west Dublin, during which two gardaí were shot and injured.

The gardaí, understood to be plain clothes detectives, were in a housing estate in Clonsilla when a man opened fire from his home on Tuesday evening.

They suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds when they were fired upon with an automatic weapon.

The incident at Whitechapel Grove ended after an armed standoff which lasted for several hours and involved specialist armed units, the Garda helicopter and the Garda negotiator unit.

The suspect peacefully surrendered some time after 9pm following protracted conversations with a negotiator and was taken to Blanchardstown Garda station.

The Garda had requested a media blackout for the duration of the incident, which was lifted shortly after 10pm.

Gardaí initially went to the house to investigate reports of an incident. The suspect’s mother is understood to have been in the property on Tuesday evening when the disturbance began but it is not clear if she had been harmed.

The suspect, who is known to gardaí, effectively barricaded himself inside the house and refused to co-operate with officers before opening fire on them.

It is understood gunshots were exchanged between armed gardaí and the suspect at one point.

At least eight shots were fired from the window of the house towards gardaí as they stood in the street. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

One of the gardaí was wounded in the hand and the other in the leg or foot. They are being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The shots resulted in other gardaí on the scene diving for cover before a security cordon was thrown around the scene and nearby houses were evacuated.

A massive Garda operation was put in place and a large area around the housing estate was cordoned off as gardaí flooded the area.

Garda reinforcements, including uniform gardaí in patrol cars and the Armed Support Unit, rushed to the scene while the Garda helicopter was also visible over the scene monitoring events on the ground.

One man, believed to be a Garda member, could be seen being carried from the scene by armed gardaí with a bandage applied to his left foot, apparently due to a gunshot wound.

Heavily armed gardaí could be seen in laneways and side roads around the house.