Two Dublin bars suspend €9 ‘substantial meal’ to stop food waste

Two Dublin pubs have told their customers that they will no longer have to consume a meal on their premises to be served a drink.

The Oscars Café Bar in Smithfield and The Camden in Camden Street will instead donate all or most of the €9 cost of a “substantial meal” to charity.

Covid-19 restrictions introduced earlier this year state that people may not drink in a bar unless they purchase a meal with a minimum value of €9.

The relevant legislation is Standard Instrument (SI) 352/2020 which temporarily amends the Health Act 1947.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that only pubs where food is cooked on the premises can reopen.

Both bars said they were taking the initiative because of the amount of food being wasted with patrons paying for meals but not eating them.

The Oscars Café Bar is now offering regulars the chance to suspend the meal in lieu of receiving unwanted food.

The production cost of the meal (€4) will in turn be donated to a local homeless charity.

Oscars Bar owner Ronan Flood said they had 380 covers on Friday night and just eight guests chose to purchase a suspended meal.

He explained: “What we experienced last weekend was guests arriving mainly later in the evening after having dinner in another premises.

“It’s mainly a problem where people have come on to us and they had eaten in another restaurant and they were coming to us just for drinks.

“We are compliant with all regulations in every respect so we required all guests to order a meal in order to receive an alcoholic drink. As some guests had eaten already, perfectly good food was left untouched and went into the bin.”

Mr Flood said they were not trying to circumvent the law or to find a loop hole to get around it.

“We are simply trying to exercise common sense to avoid needless food waste, particularly when we can all see the massive homeless problem that exists in Dublin at the moment.”

On their Instagram page The Camden management said they had been “shocked by the amount of good food ending up in waste” since the bar reopened last Friday.

“Just so our customers can enjoy a few drinks in line with the current guidelines, quite a lot of good food remains untouched and ends up in our bin on a daily basis,” they stated.

They promised to donate the purchase of a €9 meal to Temple Street Foundation Children’s Charity Ireland. All funds raised will be donated on January 4th 2021.

The Irish Times is waiting for a response from the Department of Health.