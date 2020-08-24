Two die in crashes in Galway and north Dublin

A 26-year-old woman and 17-year-old man died in two seperate road accidents in Co Galway and Finglas in Co Dublin on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old woman died and two men were injured in a car crash in Tuam, Co Galway on Sunday evening.

The woman died after the car she was travelling in left the road and crashed into a concrete post.

The incident occurred on the Headford to Tuam Road at approximately 6.45pm.

The driver (32) and front seat passenger (28) were injured and taken to University Hospital Galway. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out an investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Tuam Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who contacted Gardaí to make contact again in relation to this collision.

The 17-year-old died after the motorbike he was travelling on collided with a bus in Finglas in Dublin on Sunday evening.

The bus driver (50) was uninjured but treated for shock at the scene.

The incident occurred at the junction of the R122 and the R108 St. Margarets in Finglas at approximately 7.50pm.

The road has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.