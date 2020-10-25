Two cyclists die on roads in Co Cork at weekend

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the deaths of two cyclists in Co Cork at the weekend.

One incident claimed the life of a 64-year-old man in east Cork. The deceased, a Polish national living in Youghal, was cycling down Lower Corkhill Road in Youghal when he was involved in the incident with a car coming up the hill on Saturday evening.

The cyclist suffered serious head injuries. Paramedics attended to him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

It is understood the driver of the car, a 27-year-old local man, was not injured but was badly shaken and he was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí closed off the road and diversions were put in place for several hours to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator to examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that might assist their investigation to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to any road-users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and have asked them to contact Youghal Garda station on 024 92200.

A second cyclist died on Sunday. At approximately 10.20am a male cyclist aged in his 60s was seriously injured after falling from his bike while cycling on the R614 at Ballybrack.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. It is understood no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified of the death.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Fermoy Garda station (025) 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.