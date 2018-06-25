Two critically hurt after car hits pedestrians at funeral

Two people have been left critically ill in hospital after a car hit a group of pedestrians at a church in Dublin.

The driver of the car is believed to fallen ill and lost consciousness behind the wheel shortly before the incident in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, south Dublin.

Two people are critically ill in hospital, and two sustained less serious injuries. One of the injured is the driver.

A funeral which had been due to take place at the church has been postponed.

A Garda spokesman said emergency services are at the scene.

“It is understood there has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church which occurred at approximately 10.20am,” he said.

“One person has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

“Two have been taken to James St Hospital and one taken to Tallaght Hospital.”

Dublin Fire Brigade has asked the public to avoid the area while they get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene.

The brigade tweeted they have a number of fire and ambulance units at the scene.

AA Roadwatch said Laurel Park/New Road was closed and there is no access from the Main Street onto Convent Road. - Additional reporting: PA