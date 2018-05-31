Two boys in critical condition after swimming incident in Ennis

Two teenagers have been airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.

It is understood the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm and a search mounted at disused quarry near Knockanean on the outskirts of Ennis.

Two units of Ennis fire service, including their water rescue unit, were initially mobilised to the incident along with gardaí and ambulance paramedics.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter and Clare Civil Defence were also involved in the operation.

It is understood that two casualties, both teenage boys, were soon located and brought ashore where efforts to resuscitate them were carried out.

Both are believed to be in a critical condition and were airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick shortly before 5.00pm.

