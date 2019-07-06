Two arrested on terrorism related offences in North

Two people have been arrested on a range on terrorism related offences in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman following a search operation at an address on Cladytown Road, Glarryford in Co Antrim on Friday evening.

“The proactive search at the property uncovered a range of suspected munitions and a quantity of ammunition. All items will now be subject to forensic examination,” Det Insp Anthony Kelly said.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested on the Westlink motorway in Belfast after police stopped a car as part of a follow-up operation.

The man and the woman were taken to the PSNI’s Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned under terrorism legislation.