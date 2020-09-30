Two arrested by PSNI following murder of 33-year-old man in Antrim flat

Two men were being questioned by PSNI detectives on Wednesday night about the murder of 33-year-old Donald Fraser-Rennie in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said Mr Fraser-Rennie died after a “vicious, sustained and violent beating”.

Two men, aged 29 and 33 years old, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in police custody last night.

“My thoughts are with Donald’s family and his fiancée at this very sad and difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.

He appealed to anyone who had information that could assist with the investigation to contact the police. He was also anxious to speak to anyone who had been in contact with Mr Fraser-Rennie at any time between Tuesday and 1 am on Wednesday morning.

“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious. I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how inconsequential you may think it is, to contact detectives,” said Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.