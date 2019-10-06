Two arrested after scamming €10,000 from woman in Cork

From Barry Roche, Southern Correspondent, Cork

Two men have been charged over a series of scams in which they stole almost €10,000 from an elderly woman after persuading her to pay for repair work which they claimed to have done for her neighbour.

The two men, aged 29 and 25, were arrested in Killarney in Co Kerry at 7am on Saturday morning by a team of detectives from Cork who were investigating the theft.

Two men called to the woman, who is in her mid- 70s and living in the Dillon’s Cross area in Cork city, on September 26th and persuaded her that they had done work for her neighbour’s nephew but that he had failed to pay them.

They persuaded the pensioner to write them a cheque for €5,000 which they cashed and they called again to her later the same day and persuaded her to write another cheque for a similar amount.

However, when they went to cash the second cheque they discovered the woman didn’t have sufficient funds in her account to cover it so they brought her to a local credit union and got her to withdraw €4,000 in cash.

The woman reported the matter to gardaí and detectives in Mayfield began an investigation and were able to identify the suspects from CCTV both in the estate where the woman lived and from the bank.

Officers arrested the two suspects Saturday morning and detained them under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

The two men were taken to Mayfield Garda Station in Cork for questioning about the Dillon Cross thefts and a similar scam on a pensioner in Little Island earlier in September. No money has been recovered to date.

Meanwhile detectives from Bishopstown, Kinsale and Millstreet also travelled to Mayfield to question the two men about similar scams in all three areas also in September where pensioners and vulnerable people had money stolen.

Last night detectives from Mayfield charged the two men in connection with Dillon’s Cross thefts and they are due to appear at Cork District Court either on Sunday or Monday on the charges.

The arrests comes just days after Det Supt Mick Comyns of Anglesea Street Garda Station issued a warning to people to check on elderly neighbours after a spate of similar type scams across Cork city.

“Criminals are preying on vulnerable older people. Bogus tradesmen are calling to their houses, offering to powerwash driveways, clean gutters and fix roofs - all as a means to con vulnerable people out of large sums of money.

“They tell people there are problems with their house and say they’ll fix them but once people hand over thousands of euro that the criminals ask for ‘to buy supplies’ they disappear with the money,” said Det Supt Comyns.

And he urged people living in both the city and the county to check on vulnerable elderly neighbours living alone if they notice any strangers calling to the pensioners or any suspicious activity in their communities.