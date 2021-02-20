Two arrested after €80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Mayo

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis in Co Mayo.

The man (50s) and woman (20s) were arrested following a Garda search of a residence in Ballina on Friday where the cannabis was seized along with €3,500 in cash.

The pair were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballina Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days. Investigations ongoing.