Twenty injured in school bus crash in Co Limerick

Eighteen secondary school students and two adults were taken to hospital after a “multi vehicle collision” in Co Limerick involving a school bus and two other vehicles.

The incident occurred in the townland of Caherconlish, known as Connelly’s Cross, near Ballyneety on Wednesday morning.

There were close to 50 teenagers on the bus, which ended up on its side in a ditch.

The students were travelling to John The Baptist Community School, in Hospital, Co Limerick.

Emergency services work at the scene of the multi-vehicle collision. Photograph: Limerick Fire Service

School principal Noreen Rafferty told RTÉ’s News at One that all but four of the 50 children on the bus had been discharged from hospital.

There were no broken bones just scrapes and bruises, she said.

“It was frightening for them. The school psychologist and the critical incident team will be at the school this evening. The doors are open for a cup of tea and a chat for students and their parents.”

The driver of another vehicle involved the collision had to be cut from the wreckage by emergency service personnel.

Many of the students were evacuated to a nearby disused filling station forecourt where they were being assessed by paramedics.

Bus Éireann said it was investigating the circumstances of the crash which involved “a sub-contracted vehicle on one of the company’s school transport services”.

It said the 57-seater bus had approximately 46 students on board at the time. They ranged from first year to Leaving Cert students, according to the school.

Incident response

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) said it had formed an incident group in response to the collision. “As of 9.30am the resuscitation and paediatric areas of the emergency department had been cleared in anticipation of casualties.

“Twenty casualties, 18 minors and two adults, were on their way from the scene of the accident near Caherconlish. Seven casualties were being transported by emergency ambulances and those with less severe injuries are being transported on intermediate care vehicles and a minibus.”

It said while the incident was ongoing members of the public were urged not to attend the emergency department unless absolutely necessary and to visit their GP in the first instance.

Ms Rafferty paid tribute to the emergency services and staff at the hospital and also to teachers from the school who went to the scene to assist.

The school remained open on Wednesday for other pupils but the students involved in the crash were not expected back in class for another few days.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 8.40am. Four units attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene.

They were later joined by an air ambulance helicopter and extra fire tenders are from county stations.

Limerick City and County Council tweeted that the “R513 between Herbertstown and Caherline is closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash.

“Local diversions are in place from Caherconlish to Ballyneety, and then rejoining the R513 at Herbertstown.”