Twelfth at Home begins with service at Belfast City Hall cenotaph

The Twelfth at Home Orange Order celebrations kicked off on Monday with a religious service and wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall led by the institution’s grand secretary, the Rev Mervyn Gibson.

Normally, tens of thousands of Orangemen and women and members of loyalist bands parade at 18 locations throughout Northern Ireland watched by tens of thousands of spectators to celebrate the Twelfth of July.

Covid-19, however, forced the cancellation of the regular parades. Instead 248 bands were given permission by the Parades Commission to parade locally throughout the North

Bands are obliged under the coronavirus regulations to observe social distancing rules and to have no more than 30 members.

Orange Order leaders urged members and supporters to celebrate the day mainly at home and not to follow the bands, but rather to observe them from their homes as they played on their roads and streets.

The Rev Gibson said people should “stay in their homes and let the music come to them”.

He said Orange leaders had appealed to people “to stay in their gardens and if you hear a band don’t follow it . . . They’re not parades in the traditional sense, they’re parades around small local areas to entertain people and encourage them to stay at home,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Watching the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfast today. Photograph: Stephen Davison

A loyalist waves the union flag at the Ballycraigy estate 11th night bonfire in Antrim, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Getty

A number of Eleventh Night loyalist bonfires were lit on Saturday night contrary to Covid-19 rules while on Friday and Saturday nights there was some disorder in the nationalist New Lodge area of north Belfast. Sectarian messages were displayed at several bonfires, including attacks on the late senior republican Bobby Storey.

There were also complaints that social distancing was not always being properly observed at the band parades on Monday.

Mr Gibson said there were “some hiccups” over the weekend. But, generally, he was pleased with the way Twelfth celebrations unfolded.

As well as the local parades the Orange Order urged people to listen to its “pop-up” station, Radio Boyne, which featured music, hymns and historical detail of how King William defeated King James at the Battle of the Boyne 330 years ago in 1690.

Resolutions by Orange men

Traditionally, after the outward parades three resolutions are read at the 18 fields where Orange men and supporters gather before making their return parades in the evening.

The order published the resolutions which deal with faith, loyalty and the British state. These offered sympathy to people bereaved during the coronavirus pandemic and thanked National Health Service and other key workers for their efforts.

They also reaffirmed their loyalty to Queen Elizabeth and reiterated the order’s “ongoing opposition to any political or economic developments which would see Northern Ireland’s constitutional position undermined as a result of the implementation of Brexit”.