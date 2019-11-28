Tusla orders four Hyde & Seek crèches in Dublin to close

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has issued orders to de-register four Dublin crèches run by Hyde & Seek, which was featured in an RTÉ Investigates programme in recent months.

The crèches which have been ordered to close are located on Tolka Road, Shaw Street, Glasnevin, and Millbourne Avenue.

Hyde & Seek has three weeks to appeal the orders to remove the crèche provider’s registration to operate the four premises.

An RTÉ Investigates programme featuring footage taken by undercover researchers earlier this year exposed shortcomings in the crèche chain.

The footage showed cots packed into rooms leaving it difficult to access babies in the event of an emergency, and children being fed cheap instant meals instead of the dishes advertised to parents.

The closure order served on the crèches will come into force on 31 December. Tusla has an oversight role in the Early Years’ sector and is responsible for inspecting childcare services.

A spokesman for Hyde & Seek said “we do not accept the outcome of the regulatory process.

“Since the airing of the RTÉ programme we have continued to work to ensure we adhere to the highest standards. We are very confident in the service provided at all four of our creches and will appeal this decision,” the spokesman said.

In a statement, Tusla said the decision to de-register a service “is not taken lightly, and is a last resort which is used when as regulator Tusla cannot stand over the continued operation of a service”.

The statement said the agency “acknowledges that parents will find themselves in the difficult position of finding alternative childcare providers”.

Tusla officials were working with the Department of Children to provide support to parents, and the agency would fast track any applications looking to set up new crèches in the affected areas, the statement said.

As part of wider reforms Tusla has committed to publish details of closure orders it issues to providers online, as well as the dates of when and where inspections are carried out.

Brian Lee, head of quality assurance at Tusla, said while the agency could not contact the parents of children in individual crèches directly, “we can ensure that this information is readily and publicly available to assist parents in making informed decisions.”