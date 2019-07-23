Tuesday weather: Temperatures to soar over 26 degrees

Tuesday is set to be another day of soaring temperatures and bright sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures could reach 26 degrees in mild, southerly breezes. While there may be the occasional cloud and even misty patches near coasts where temperatures are likely to be be lower, the country is expected to bask in summer conditions.

The forecast for the weekend, while featuring the odd shower on Saturday, is also for mainly dry days with good spells of sunshine and highs of 17 to 21 degrees.

Sunday may see temperatures hit 22 degrees.

It will be humid at night with an increasing risk of an isolated thundery shower breaking out.

Louise Bruton with her children Hailey (3) and Willow (1) from Meath enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach on Monday. Photograph: Collins

Lowest temperatures will be in the region of 13 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, temperatures will fall back slightly but it will remain warm, with highs of 24 degrees in places - still blissful summer weather by traditional Irish standards.

Some clouds may appear on Thursday which will see lower temperatures while Friday will be fresher as winds switch to westerly leading to highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

Seamus and Julie Gaynor from London feed their golden retriever Cupcake an ice cream on Portmarnock Beach on Monday. Photograph: Collins

Overall the outlook is for good sunshine over the weekend with some intermittent cloudy periods. Misty conditions may persist near the coast and temps will be lower.

The good weather has brought warnings from water safety bodies for families to take care when visiting beaches and swimming.

On Monday a six-year-old girl was dramatically rescued from the sea in Portmarnock, Co Dublin after she fell off a an inflatable lilo, having been blown out to sea by onshore winds.

Irish Water has appealed to people to be safe and not to use inflatable toys as boats in the sea.