Truck overturns on Co Galway road during Storm Jorge

Gardaí have said nobody was injured when a truck overturned in high winds in Co Galway on Saturday.

The incident happened at 1pm in the Maam Cross area of Connemara. Gardaí said the driver of the truck was not injured and the truck remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Video footage of a truck overturning has appeared on social media. Gardaí said they couldn’t officially confirm the footage relates to the same incident they were investigating. However, it is understood the footage is of the Maam Cross incident.

A status red wind alert was in place for Galway and Clare until 3pm on Saturday, as Storm Jorge passed over Ireland. Met Éireann said gusts of 133km/h were recorded earlier on Saturday in the west of the country.