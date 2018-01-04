Trolley Crisis: 592 patients now on hospital trolleys and in wards

There were 592 patients waiting for admission to a hospital bed on Thursday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

This is down from the record 677 people who were on trolleys on Wednesday in emergency departments or on wards waiting for a bed after doctors deemed them to require hospital admission.

The INMO said there were 52 patients waiting for admission at University Hospital Limerick and 46 at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

In Dublin, the largest number of people waiting for admission to a bed was 29 at Tallaght Hospital.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris is to hold talks on Thursday on the overcrowding crisis with the chief executives of the seven hospital groups across the country.

Meanwhile the HSE’s deputy director general has said there is a need to move away from single year planning and instead to adopt the ten-year , long term capacity plan as proposed in the Sláintecare report.

John Connaghan told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show the peak in the numbers on trolleys this week was not a unique phenomenon in the western world.

Winter plan

He said the winter plan, which was put together last summer, had an impact in October and November when trolley numbers were reduced.

Patients and healthcare staff: Share your experience of the trolley crisis

The plan was to avoid the spike in numbers which was why the HSE made 60 extra beds available in Dublin and 60 outside Dublin, he said.

“The question is were they enough?”

Mr Connaghan also said there was a question why some hospitals were performing better than others.

He maintained that the HSE “rostered effectively” over the Christmas period and that there was a full complement of staff working over those days.

Mr Connaghan, who is also head of operations for the HSE, said he apologised to anyone who was waiting too long on a trolley.

“That is not acceptable. I take it personally.”

He pointed out other countries prioritised investment in primary care resources and maintained it might not be possible to discharge some patients to nursing homes as has been proposed.

The overcrowding crisis has been strongly criticised by nurses, doctors and the Opposition.

The general secretary of the INMO, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said the situation now represented a national emergency, and some locations could not cope.

National emergency

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said the country’s hospitals were effectively running an emergency service only on a year-round basis, with elective procedures now down to a trickle.

It said in the UK – where hospitals are also reporting chaotic scenes partly attributed to a rise in flu cases – it was seen as an option of almost last resort to cancel elective procedures, while in Ireland this happened routinely, and about 80 percent of admissions were emergencies.

“We need a range of sustainable solutions to alleviate this shameful situation including increasing the bed capacity in our acute hospitals and in community settings, an increase in consultant numbers, and an investment in general practice which is now operating at full capacity on very limited resources.”

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine said it was gravely concerned but not surprised at the current situation. “This was always going to be how 2018 started in our EDs [emergency departments]. Everyone, from the Minister for Health to the clinician at the frontline knew it, yet little of substance was done by the Department of Health and the HSE to address it.

“There are now large numbers of patients on trolleys throughout the 12 months of the year. EDs are operating all year round at 100 per cent capacity, with any increase in workload, such as the predictable ‘flu season’ and the surge in respiratory admissions at this time of the year, causing an even worse crisis.”

It said HSE plans to solve the crisis were “unambitious and token, and are either not implemented or are too slow or too feeble to respond.