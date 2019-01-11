Tributes paid to ‘wonderful teacher and friend’ killed in Donegal accident

Colleagues of a school-teacher killed in a freak accident in Dungloe, Co Donegal have offered their love and support to her family.

Dawn Croke was killed following a crash near the grounds of St Crona’s National School in Dungloe just after 6pm on Thursday. Ms Croke was a teacher at Rosses Community School.

The school issued a statement offering support to her family including her partner Patrick and her two sons Jason and Calum.

The statement says: “Our school community wish to offer our sincerest condolences on the tragic death of our colleague and friend, Ms Dawn Croke.

“We offer our condolences to her father and staff member Tony Croke, his wife Anne, our student Emily, past pupils Aaron, Ethan and Adam, her partner Patrick, and her sons Jason and Calum on the sad passing of our wonderful teacher and friend Ms Dawn Croke.

“Our school wish to send our love and support to the family, school and local community at this sad time.

“We, the school community, remember with love and fondness our colleague Dawn. We pray for the family and friends at this sad time.”

The school remains closed today as a mark of respect to Dawn and her family.

Funeral arrangements and other arrangements will be posted at a later date.