Tributes paid to woman who campaigned to expose killers of her sister Irene White

A celebration of the life of Anne Delcassian, the Dundalk woman who campaigned to expose the killers of her sister Irene White, has taken place in Dublin.

Ms Delcassian, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer, had hoped to live long enough to see her sister’s killers brought to justice.

Irene White was stabbed more than 30 times at her Dundalk Co Louth home in 2005. Two men, Niall Power and Anthony Lambe, were given life sentences for murder, but they have refused to identify a third man, who is understood to have commissioned the killing.

As recently as last month Ms Delcassian called on the DPP to prosecute the “mastermind” behind what she described as “the most brutal attack on a female leading to a murder in the history of the State”.

At Ms Delcassian’s interfaith celebration in the chapel of Glasnevin cemetery there was no direct reference to the death of Irene White, although tributes to Ms Delcassian noted her determination and courage “to face up to any situation”.

The chief mourners at the service, conducted by One Spirit Interfaith Minister Rev Mary Doolin-Murphy, were Ms Delcassian’s husband Keni and daughters Derfogail and Sabina.

In a joint address Ms Delcassian’s daughters told extended family and friends they were proud of their spirited mother and recalled her love, determination and humour. They recalled a childhood filled with walks on the seashore or in the mountains, and their mother’s love of learning and education. They said her passion for life accelerated when she became sick and she had visited the Scottish Highlands and wrote a book. The book, on Irene’s life and death was among symbols of Anne’s life, on display in the chapel in Glasnevin.

The Revd Doolin Murphy read the poem , She is Gone, by David Harkins, reciting the lines, “You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived”. Ms Delcassian’s body was cremated after the ceremony.