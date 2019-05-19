Tributes paid to Voice of Ireland singer Andrew Mann after sudden death

Tributes have been paid musician Andrew Mann, who starred on the Voice of Ireland television show, following his sudden death.

The singer had previously been in a relationship with model Alli MacDonnell, who died suddenly earlier this year. They were the parents of a two-year-old daughter.

In a post on Facebook, Andy Kavanagh, lead singer of Dublin band Keywest, described Mr Mann as a “gentle positive person”.

“I just got the shocking news that my friend and fellow musician Andrew Mann has passed. Another beautiful soul lost needlessly,” he said.

“Life can get so very complicated so quickly. I’ve known Andrew for many years as a musician but in recent years we’ve really become good friends… This has definitely hit me very hard,” he said.

Mr Mann was previously a finalist to represent Ireland in the Eurovision song contest, but was best known in recent years for his performance in the Voice of Ireland contest.

* Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can contact the Samaritans at its helpline 116 123 or by email to jo@samaritans.org; the Pieta House helpline is 1800 247 247.