Tributes paid to man killed after being struck by two cars

A man in his 20s has died after being hit by two cars in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Saturday morning.

Tributes have been paid to 29-year-old Robert McLoughlin, who was struck by the vehicles while walking near his home.

John McGahon, who is the chairman of Dundalk Municipal District, said Robert was “one of my best mates”.

“I have known Robert longer than I can remember. To me and our friends, Robert was always the guy to go to, always the one to talk to if you had a problem or wanted to do something. He would always be there to help you.

“Robert was the ‘go-to’ guy, the person you could rely on.”

He said Robert, who was an accountant, commuted to Dublin from Dundalk every day and he was a keen supporter of Dundalk FC.

“Robert had an infectious personality and you could not not enjoy yourself in his company. He always had a smile and a positive outlook, he was never in a bad mood.”

He said Robert will be sorely missed by his many friends, as well as his parents Sid and Attracta, his brother Stephen and sister Kim.

His parents were understood to be returning home from overseas after hearing the news.

Gardaí confirmed that the deceased was struck by two cars on the Old Newry Road as “he crossed the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the cars were uninjured.”

The incident happened at 3.15am on Saturday. One of the drivers was male, the other female.

It is understood that the cars were travelling in the same direction in a convoy at the time of the incident.

The scene was closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine it for most of Saturday.

A postmortem was also due to be carried out on Saturday.