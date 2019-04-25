Tributes paid to Feargal Quinn: ‘The best president Ireland never had’

Tributes are being paid to businessman Feargal Quinn, best known as the founder of the Superquinn supermarket chain, who has died after a short illness at the age of 82.

Mr Quinn also served as a senator for 23 years from 1993 until 2016 on the National University of Ireland panel.

More recently, he also became a media personality, offering advice to aspiring retailers as presenter of RTÉ programme Retail Therapy.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said it was a “really sad day for the nation” and for Mr Quinn’s family.

“This man was an icon. I’ve always described him as ‘The Best President Ireland Never Had’.

“Despite his great wealth and incredible success he related to everybody. Customers and staff loved him. He was so absolutely genuine in his beliefs.

On Mr Quinn’s time as a senator, Mr Ross said: “He was a cut above all of us politicians. He got on with his job, he didn’t get involved in spats.

“He was never flash just generous, he was a superb listener, something very special.

“He was a very genuine and easy person to deal with. His word was his bond.”

Senator Shane Ross (left) with Feargal Quinn and members of the Independent Alliance outside Leinster House in 2015. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Ambitious for Ireland

Senator and former tánaiste Michael McDowell said Mr Quinn was “the consummate gentleman”. “All who had dealings with him will remember him for his kindness and ability.”

Mr McDowell added: “People shouldn’t consider that niceness made him a fluffy person, he was very strong.

“While he was recognised as someone who was kind and gentle in his dealings with people, he was very firm in his opinions.”

On Mr Quinn’s years in business and as a senator, Mr McDowell said: “He made it his business to know his staff and to know his customers.

“He was conservative in his moral outlook, but not in his ambitions for Ireland.

Mr McDowell also praised Mr Quinn for donating his Seanad salary to charity.

‘Great businessman and great Irishman’

Fellow retailer and businessman Ben Dunne said Mr Quinn “brought in a thing called ‘customer service’”, and praised him as a “good retailer”, who “made sure everything was right for the customer”.

“He was kind, but he was also ruthless. He was nobody’s fool. He kept that family feeling in business.

“He came from humble beginnings, he went from nowhere to matching the big operators.

“He was a great businessman and a great Irishman.”