Tributes paid after Share a Dream founder dies

The family of Shay Kinsella, who founded the Share A Dream Foundation 31 years ago, have paid a touching tribute to the “Superman”, who made wishes come true for thousands of vulnerable and terminally-ill children.

Mr Kinsella died from cancer on Sunday.

Mr Kinsella, originally from Wexford, died at Milford Hospice, in his adopted home of Limerick, where he based the internationally renowned charity.

He also opened Dreamland, in Limerick, the world’s first-ever fantasyland where non-able-bodied children and their able-bodied siblings and friends could play together.

The charity organised dream trips for children and their families to destinations all over the world.

Mr Kinsella’s son John Kinsella said he would ensure the charity continued its work for vulnerable and terminally-ill children.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Shay Kinsella. A gentleman who worked tirelessly for a great cause @shareadream We raised a few bob for Shay on a few occasions; the launch of the fairy trail at Malahide Castle being one. A memorable day 😢 pic.twitter.com/mt7eYJj0Bv — Niall O'Callaghan (@NiallOCalla) July 26, 2020

Shay Kinsella was an absolute diamond. The work he did to make children's wishes come through was amazing. He was one of a kind and completely devoted to his work at the Share A Dream Foundation. RIP Shay & thank you for all your incredible work ❤ pic.twitter.com/hs8xUtmMMK — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) July 26, 2020

John Kinsella said his father was a “larger than life character” who had left an incredible legacy. .

“As everyone who knew him would appreciate Dad was a big child at heart, but he had great drive, and that’s why its so hard to believe he is gone,” Mr Kinsella said.

“He seemed like he was Superman, and we all used to say he’d see us all down. It’s just a tragedy for us, and (his death) has caught us all by surprise.”

“Everyone would have known him and Share a Dream and what type of guy he was, full of enthusiasm.

John Kinsella said his father had managed to convince celebrities to support the charity over the years .

“I don’t know what it was, you can’t buy that sort of enthusiasm, he always had everyone eating out of his hands. We were laughing there this evening that it’s probably a good time for him to go, because every person he met he’d be hugging them or grabbing their arm, the (social distancing coronavirus) rules just didn’t apply to him.”

Mr Kinsella, who is survived by his wife Amy, and children John, Anthony, Damien and Sheena, and grandchildren Megan, Anna, Amy, Amelia and Elise, and extended family, will privately repose at his home in Westbury, Limerick, on Tuesday, July 28th for family and friends only.

His Requiem Mass, which will be streamed live online, will take place in St Nicholas Church, Westbury on Wednesday, July 29th, at noon, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

His family requested no flowers with donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Share a Dream Foundation.