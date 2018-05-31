Tributes for Dubliner (22) who drowned on holidays in Greece

Tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old man from Tallaght, Dublin who drowned while on holidays in Greece on Monday.

Timmy Ajiboye was holidaying in Zante with friends when he drowned in a swimming pool.

The group were staying in a villa and spent early Monday in the pool.

His friends went to their room but returned to the pool to check on him when he had not followed later.

One of his friends performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Mr Ajiboye was later pronounced dead.

He did not have travel insurance so a friend set up a GoFundMe page with the hashtag #bringtimmyhome to help the family with the costs. The page has raised over €15,000.

‘Zest for life’

His family, originally from Nigeria, said his absence would be missed by both friends and family.

“Timmy could light up any room just by his smile. His zest for life was unmatched,” said his older brother Tommy.

His mother Abby said Timmy was the best son she could have asked for.

“I am sad that his life was cut short. I know he had so much more to achieve in this world,” she said.

His sister Angel said: “He was so loving, caring and loyal. Whenever I was feeling down he would always be there to listen. I know that he is still with me.”

Mr Ajiboye’s brother said he was “a great older brother who always went out of his way” for him and that “he was very kind to everyone”.

Mr Ajiboye was studying Computer Science in Coventry University with only a year left before he graduated.

His autopsy will be released to the family in the coming days.