Treatment of private patients in public hospitals unfair, says Harris

The current system which allows doctors to carry out private practice in public hospitals is fundamentally unfair, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Separating private from public care in State hospitals is one of the key elements of the Government’s Sláintecare health service reform programme.

The Minister told the Oireachtas committee on health in a briefing on Sláintecare on Wednesday that a review group that would “provide valuable guidance to how we go about implementing this recommendation” will complete its work before the end of the year.

Mr Harris said the Oireachtas committee which drew up the health reform blueprint had been clear that private practice should be removed from public hospitals on a phased basis. He said his own view on this issue was also clear.

“Our current mixed-model system is an outlier and is fundamentally unfair.”

The Minister also said that a public consultation process had overwhelmingly backed the geographic alignment of the country’s hospital groups with community healthcare organisations.

Mr Harris also said he hoped to see “intensive progress “ in the weeks ahead on the role GPs will play in the future health service.

He said developing more comprehensive and integrated community care services was at the heart of the Sláintecare vision.

However talks on a new GP contract which will be essential for the introduction of the Sláintecare reforms has been stalled for many months.

Mr Harris said with the announcement of a new 23-member Sláintecare advisory group, progress was on track in delivering the reform programme.

He said there was an implementation strategy and a dedicated implementation office and a more detailed action plan would be produced by the end of the year.