‘Transcription error’ led to woman being told she did not have cancer gene

The case of a patient who was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at increased risk of cancer, and who subsequently went on to develop the condition, was an isolated incident caused by human error, the Children’s Hospital Group has said.

The hospital group maintained there had been a” transcription error” of a genetic test result.

It said there had not been a mistake in the testing process.

The Children’s Hospital group said that “as a precautionary measure, a review by Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin is currently underway of all transcriptions of BRACA tests to ensure tests results were transcribed correctly and that no similar transcription error has occurred”.

“We want to offer reassurance to other patients who have undergone testing that this is not a testing error and therefore there is no cause for concern or distress.”

The Sunday Times reported that a woman who was told by the Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin in 2009 that she did not carry the BRAC1 gene – which can suggest a patient has a higher risk of developing cancer – had subsequently discovered she had been misinformed.

The patient has since been diagnosed with what was described as an aggressive form of ovarian cancer and is understood to be very ill.

Hospital group

In a statement on Sunday, the Children’s Hospital group apologised to the woman at the centre of what it said was a transcription error. It said it regretted “the series of events that led to her current difficult situation”.

“All facts in this incident currently point to the fact that a transcription error of a genetic test result occurred. This is currently considered to be an isolated incident caused by human error. This fact has been communicated to the woman involved through her treating clinician.”

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Health Simon Harris said the Department of Health was notified by the HSE of this case on Friday evening.

“The Department has since briefed the Minister. The Minister has subsequently made contact with the Children’s Hospital Group, which oversees Crumlin’s operations.

“The Minister has been assured steps are being taken to ensure the error that occured here is not replicated elsewhere. The Minister has asked to be kept updated on these matters and the Hospital Group expects to be in a position to offer a clearer picture early next week.”