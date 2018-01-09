Traffic to Port Tunnel reopens following truck crash

All lanes have reopened to the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel in Dublin following a crash between two trucks earlier this morning.

The resulting fuel spill has been cleared though emergency services are still using the hard shoulder and southbound delays remain from the M50 Interchange.

The crash, which occurred at about 8am, blocked three lanes resulting in long delays on the M1 from Junction 4 at Donabate and on the M50.

The crash was described as “serious” and AA Roadwatch advise that traffic remains heavy inbound on the Malahide Rd from Northern Cross through to Fairview as a result of diverted traffic.